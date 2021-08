JEDDAH (Saudi Arabia) - Energized with the welcome presence of their fans in the stands, Saudi Arabia draw first blood in the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifying Tournament in Jeddah by beating India 80-61. The home team went off to a good start by pounding down in the paint, taking a 20-8 lead in the first quarter. To no surprise, they took advantage of having a rising star center in Mohammed Alsuwailem in the middle and the 23-year-old finished the game with 16 points, 12 rebounds, and a whopping 5 blocks.