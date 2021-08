I eyed Arlie – smiling up at me from the counter at the mall pretzel stand – with a heavy dose of suspicion. “What did you say?” I said, not because I didn’t hear it the first time, but because I had known my 5-year-old daughter since she’d first emerged, goop-covered and hollering, into this world. Nothing about my prior experiences with her suggested the thing she’d just said to me was something she would ever have just said to me. There was no way.