Great Britain’s Kadeena Cox smashed the world record as she retained her C4-5 500m time trial title and there were swimming golds for Hannah Russell and Reece Dunn on day three at the Tokyo Paralympics.Multi-sport athlete Cox, who won gold in cycling and athletics at Rio 2016, crossed the line in 34.812, which was reduced to a real time of 34.433 due to her being in the lower of the two classifications.Canadian Kate O’Brien – a fellow C4 rider, who held the previous global best – finished just over a second slower at the Izu Velodrome.She’s done it!GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLD for @kad_c...