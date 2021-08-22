Cancel
Otero County, NM

Flood Advisory issued for Otero by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 13:58:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-22 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Otero The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Otero County in south central New Mexico * Until 300 PM MDT. * At 105 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Radar indicates between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northeastern Otero County Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

