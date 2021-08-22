LOOKBOOK SPOTLIGHT: A.P.C. Menswear Fall Winter 2021 Collection
A.P.C. focused on nine new looks and key guidelines of its Fall Winter 2021 menswear collection by label’s founder and creative director Jean Touitou. The new collection was shaped during the lockdown periods in France, Touitou spoke about putting together the Fall Winter 2021 season looks while living and working with his family. A.P.C. is now almost thirty-five years old, and Jean Touitou now runs the company as one of the longest running family fashion businesses in France.www.malemodelscene.net
