LOOKBOOK SPOTLIGHT: A.P.C. Menswear Fall Winter 2021 Collection

By EDITORIAL
malemodelscene.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA.P.C. focused on nine new looks and key guidelines of its Fall Winter 2021 menswear collection by label’s founder and creative director Jean Touitou. The new collection was shaped during the lockdown periods in France, Touitou spoke about putting together the Fall Winter 2021 season looks while living and working with his family. A.P.C. is now almost thirty-five years old, and Jean Touitou now runs the company as one of the longest running family fashion businesses in France.

Comments / 0

State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lookbook#Menswear#A P C#Parisian#Premium Models#Brave Model Management#Wilhelmina Model#Uno Models#Piergiorgio Del Moro
