Pickrell, NE

Leonard A. Buhr

News Channel Nebraska
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeonard A. Buhr, 83, of Pickrell Nebraska passed away on Saturday August 21st, 2021. He was born June 4th, 1938 to Albert and Jennie Buhr at Adams, Nebraska. Through his life he farmed and enjoyed carpentry in his spare time, many of his art masterpieces can be seen all over. He was a life long member of Zion Lutheran church of Pickrell where he was baptized, confirmed and married the love of his life Karen Buhr (Schlake). He was a member of Lutheran Men in Mission, Park Board, Brotherhood and several other committees. In his free time he enjoyed traveling with Karen, playing cards, spending time with family and watching great grandkids play sports.

