Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

This $8 Eco-Friendly Product Is My Secret Cleaning Weapon

By Anna Gragert
hunker.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to keeping my home clean, I look for three things in the products I use: affordability, eco-friendliness, and effectiveness. Generally, when it comes to being eco-conscious, I try my best to avoid single-use plastic and to pick products that are cruelty-free, plant-based, biodegradable, zero waste, or compostable. The caveat is that these products also have to be budget-friendly and great at what they claim to do.

www.hunker.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Products#Plastic Waste#My Secret#Eco#Single Use Plastic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Skin CareRefinery29

This New Eco-Friendly Laundry Kit Saved My Sensitive Skin

As a sensitive gal with a finicky epidermis, I've learned that less is more. Fewer, gentler ingredients (and often skipping fragrances altogether) are the key to keeping my skin happy. And I'm not alone: In recent years, there has been an exodus away from conventional cleaning and beauty products towards more plant-based, eco-friendly ingredients. There are a few reasons for that: Many of us are more aware of what products trigger reactions. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, there is even a trend of "increasing sensitization to fragrances worldwide." Other people may be simply looking for products with less of an environmental impact when it comes to packaging and ingredients. And yet, while all of those concerns are noble, we still want good-smelling clothes. This is where eco-friendly and innovative female-founded cleaning brand Blueland to the rescue with the Laundry Essentials Kit ($42).
ElectronicsNew York Post

Make cleaning easier with 30%-off this 4-star water filtration vacuum

Quite frankly, anything that makes cleaning and completing household chores simpler and more effective is worth investing in. While traditionally properly cleaning floors has been a multi-step process that includes tasks like sweeping, vacuuming, and scraping before you can get to other tasks like mopping, there are options out there that can make all these tasks easier and quicker, leaving you with more time to spend doing the things you enjoy – with your family, out and about, or just with a good book.
Environmentbeautypackaging.com

Lab Clean Introduces Sustainable Liquid Eco-Refill Box

Lab Clean, a manufacturer of environmentally conscious health and beauty soaps, has introduced a new, sustainable liquid Eco-Refill box for its popular, plant-derived foaming hand soap. The Eco-Refill box features a convenient spout near its base which enables the user to dispense product without having to lift and pour from...
ShoppingFood Network

4 Bamboo Paper Towels That Are Good Enough To Replace Single-Use

There are so many reasons to ditch single-use paper towels in favor of washable, reusable bamboo options. You’ll not only save money, but you’ll be doing the earth a favor, too. That said, there are loads of bamboo towels on the market, and it’s hard to know which ones to buy. We put four brands through the paces, using them to dry a dinner’s worth of dishes before hanging them to dry overnight and on basic chores, including washing sticky kitchen and bathroom counters. Here's what we thought.
Home & GardenReal Simple

The 10 Best Upholstery Cleaners to Tackle Every Spill and Stain, According to Reviewers

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. It's time for honesty hour. You've spent months and months being extra careful around your brand new furniture, only to have a little one spill their cup of grape juice or for a dinner party guest's wine glass to take a tumble onto your favorite couch. It's a situation we all know too well. And to make matters even more complicated, cleaning upholstery can be quite the challenge. Upholstered furniture is often made with delicate fabrics, so just any old cleaner won't do the trick to keep your furniture in tip-top shape. And let's not even mention the cost of hiring professionals to do the job.
ShoppingTree Hugger

The 9 Best Eco-Friendly School Supplies of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. Autumn marks the beginning of a new school year, and with that, the school supplies shopping list may make its...
Environmentbetternutrition.com

8 Genius Eco-Friendly Products You Can’t Live Without

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually at $49 for Better Nutrition and $99 for Outside+. Eat, wear, wash, scent, and sip your way to a more environmentally responsible life with these innovative, eco-friendly products for body, home, and more.
Shoppingmakeuseof.com

The 9 Best Reusable Products You'll Actually Use

From lunch bags to sanitary pads, coffee cups to razors, we are surrounded by products that can only be used once before heading to the trash. However, with global pressure to become more eco-friendly, there are thousands of products that come in handy but are also reusable. Here are the...
Skin Carehelloglow.co

The Secret to Making Like-Dissolves-Like Cleansing Oil

Contrary to what all of those skincare products proudly announcing their oil-free status would have you think, the skin LOVES oil! Not only do oils provide wonderful moisture, they’re also filled with vitamins and antioxidants to protect and feed the skin from the outside. And they even help keep pores...
Lifestylebackpacker.com

5 Things to Use Instead of Toilet Paper

Toilet paper is one of those modern conveniences that most people shudder to think of living without. Think back to 2020, when panic-buying members of the public snapped up everything around the US, leading to denuded shelves and weeks of headlines about shortages of bathroom tissue. Maybe it’s time for...
Home & Gardengoodshomedesign.com

Woman Used Five 20-Foot Shipping Containers To Build Extraordinary Off-The-Grid Home

Slowing down in a fast-paced city can be very hard, as there is the constant fear of missing out. Whether it’s related to work, events, traffic, or even people from our environment, everything seems to be in a constant rush to keep up with the everchanging times we are living in. Under such conditions, experiencing states of burnout has become more and more common, and many people decided to move away from the noise of the city.
Home & Gardenbrightside.me

14 Household Tricks That Can Really Hack Your Life

Sometimes chores just take too much time. And it often happens because we don’t know effective life hacks. Have you ever tried to remove a marker with hair styling products, for example? Or did you know that you just need to cool a pillowcase down to sleep comfortably during warm nights? We’ll tell you about these hacks and many other things in this article.
Home & GardenKTAL

How to clean an area rug

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Just like fitted carpets, area rugs need regular vacuuming to keep them free from loose dirt and debris, but every now and then, they need more serious deep cleaning. If you’re wondering how to clean an area rug, the good news is that you don’t need a carpet cleaning machine — you can do it by hand.
Home & Gardenhunker.com

Homemade Air Freshener for Furnace Filter

Is your home smelling not so fresh? You can use air fresheners throughout your home to keep your nose happy and greet your visitors with a pleasant scent. Making homemade air freshener for your furnace filter can help spread your favorite scents through all of your vents. You should change your furnace filters regularly to keep your system in optimal condition. Replenishing the DIY air freshener at the same time makes it easy.
Recipesthemanual.com

Walmart is Practically Giving Away this Cuisinart Gas Grill Today

Right now, Walmart has a fantastic Cuisinart Deluxe Four-Burner Propane Gas Grill for just $247, saving you $87 on the usual price. If you’ve been tempted to embrace gas grilling for a while, you’re going to love the features available here and your bank balance is going to adore the price cut. With summer still hanging on, you don’t want to miss out so snap it up now while stock lasts.
Environmentkellysthoughtsonthings.com

5 Tips For Living a More Eco-Friendly Lifestyle

With the environment undergoing a lot of terrible changes in recent times, the least that each of us can do is to try to live a more eco-friendly lifestyle. While it may seem complicated to get into, it can actually be pretty simple. Here are a few ways you can make a positive change, and do your part in conserving the environment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy