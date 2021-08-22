This $8 Eco-Friendly Product Is My Secret Cleaning Weapon

As a sensitive gal with a finicky epidermis, I've learned that less is more. Fewer, gentler ingredients (and often skipping fragrances altogether) are the key to keeping my skin happy. And I'm not alone: In recent years, there has been an exodus away from conventional cleaning and beauty products towards more plant-based, eco-friendly ingredients. There are a few reasons for that: Many of us are more aware of what products trigger reactions. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, there is even a trend of "increasing sensitization to fragrances worldwide." Other people may be simply looking for products with less of an environmental impact when it comes to packaging and ingredients. And yet, while all of those concerns are noble, we still want good-smelling clothes. This is where eco-friendly and innovative female-founded cleaning brand Blueland to the rescue with the Laundry Essentials Kit ($42).