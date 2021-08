In Tuesday's Angels-Tigers game, one team featured a player on the verge of joining one of the most prestigious groups in all of sports, the 500-home run club. The other team featured a player on the verge of one of the greatest single seasons in MLB history, completely dominating whether he's at the plate or on the mound. And both of these players, when united at first base, act not like a couple of baseball legends, but a couple of eight-year-old friends in a rec league game.