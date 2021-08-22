NBA Fans Roast Ben Simmons After Annual Shooting Video Goes Viral: "Same August Vids Every Year"
Death. Taxes. Ben Simmons offseason videos shooting 3s? This has apparently become a tradition ever since the Philadelphia 76ers point guard entered the NBA in 2016. Simmons has been heavily criticized for his shooting struggles, and that hasn't changed this offseason. In fact, he received more criticism than ever after his poor performances hurt the Sixers in the second round of the 2021 NBA playoff.fadeawayworld.net
Comments / 0