Rachel Maddow Renews MSNBC Deal

MSNBC’s top primetime host, Rachel Maddow, has brought on Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel and president Mark Shapiro to help represent her in contract talks with MSNBC and parent company NBCUniversal, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. “Nothing has been decided. We are deep into it with NBCUniversal and Rachel has an excellent relationship with them,” Shapiro tells THR. Maddow has hosted MSNBC’s 9 PM hour since 2008, and has since become the cable news channel’s most-watched show, averaging 2.3 million viewers last month. Only Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and The Five drew more total viewers in cable news. Maddow’s deal with MSNBC is up in early 2022, and according to The Daily Beast, which first reported the talks, she is considering leaving to start her own media platform in the streaming video or podcast space. Her future at MSNBC is set to be the first major talent challenge for MSNBC president Rashida Jones, who assumed the role earlier this year after its longtime chief Phil Griffin stepped aside. An MSNBC spokesperson said “we don’t comment on employee matters.”