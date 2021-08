Atlanta United won its second consecutive match on Sunday, beating LAFC 1-0 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium thanks to a Josef Martinez goal. It was the first goal the former MVP has notched in front of his worshipping supporters since his return from knee surgery. While it’s great to see the Five Stripes slowly but surely getting back on track and creeping up towards the red playoff line, this day clearly belonged to Atlanta’s beloved No. 7.