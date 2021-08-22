Cancel
Taunton, MA

SouthCoast weathers tropical storm Henri with only minor damage and few power outages

Taunton Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe SouthCoast has been largely spared the worst effects of tropical storm Henri, seeing light rain, wind gusts that were strong at times, and scattered power outages. The storm charged up the Atlantic coast over the past few days, threatening to be the region's first direct hit from a hurricane since Bob in 1991. About 12:30 p.m., the National Weather Service reported that Henri made landfall near Westerly, R.I., as a tropical storm and began veering to the west.

