Texas State

Rep. Troy Nehls, Texas congressman and former Fort Bend sheriff, tests positive for COVID

By Jeremy Wallace, Austin Bureau, Jeremy Wallace
Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Rep. Troy Nehls is the latest member of Congress to contract COVID-19. The Sugar Land Republican and former Fort Bend County sheriff told his Facebook followers on Saturday he was experiencing symptoms after a close family member had become ill with COVID earlier in the week. He tested positive and on Saturday started receiving the Regeneron monoclonal antibody treatment that Gov. Greg Abbott also received earlier in the week to avoid more serious complications from the virus.

