It’s been two days since three Power 5 commissioners sat in front of cameras, matching backdrops behind them, and talked about a new alliance they described as a “collaborative approach surrounding the future evolution of college athletics and scheduling.” If you watched the press conference, you know it was long on talking points and cliches, short on details. And the fact that there’s no formal pact — nothing in writing, just a so-called gentlemen’s agreement — is reason enough to roll your eyes because as soon as the ACC, Big Ten or Pac-12 decides their interests run counter to whatever alliance has been created, trust me, this new partnership will fall to the wayside, in part because there’s literally nothing preventing it.