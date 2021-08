Ida is now a hurricane according to the National Hurricane Service, with additional intensification forecast over the next 48 hours before a catastrophic rendezvous with the central Gulf of Mexico coastline. Ida is now the fourth hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season to date. Only six other years in satellite era (1966 and beyond) have had 4+ hurricanes by August 27: 1966, 1995, 1996, 2004, 2005 and 2020.