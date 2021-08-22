An Afghan woman gave birth to a baby girl on board a U.S. Air Force C-17 while on evacuation flight
A mother has given birth to a baby girl while she was on an evacuation aircraft fleeing from the Taliban in Afghanistan. The mother, whose identity has been kept anonymous, was on the second leg of her journey after fleeing the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, and was aboard a US military plane travelling from a staging base in the Middle East to the US Ramstein Air Base.www.airlive.net
Comments / 0