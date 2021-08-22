Cancel
Golf

Anna Nordqvist holds her nerve to win a dramatic Women's Open

By Ben Church
CNN
 5 days ago
Anna Nordqvist held her nerve on the final hole to win this year's Women's Open at Carnoustie, Scotland, on Sunday.

#British Open#Lpga#The Aig Women S Open#Swedish#Carnoustie#Cnn Com
Congress & CourtsCNN

SCOTUS 2, Biden 0

(CNN) — The Supreme Court slapped down the Biden administration twice this week, giving the White House scant regard in a Tuesday dispute over asylum policy and late Thursday acidly rejecting its defense of an eviction moratorium tied to the surge in Covid-19 infections. The two actions reflect the fraught...
Public HealthCNN

Doesn't Greg Abbott have anything better to do?

(CNN) — Deaths in Texas from Covid-19 are up 138% compared to two weeks ago, according to The New York Times. And yet, on the same day that 164 Texans died from Covid-19, Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order banning any government mandates for the vaccine. The move came...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golfers Are Furious With Bryson DeChambeau This Week

Before the Open Championship took place, Bryson DeChambeau was asked by a reporter why he doesn’t shout “fore” after a poor tee shot. That question led to an emphatic response from the former U.S. Open champion. “I do shout fore,” DeChambeau replied. “I don’t know what you’re talking about. There...
GolfWashington Post

Bryson DeChambeau’s irresponsibility threatens America’s Ryder Cup chances

There’s no doubt that Bryson DeChambeau is a star on the PGA Tour. At 27, he has already won eight tournaments — including last year’s U.S. Open. Since bulking up his body to look like Popeye (after his spinach), he has been hitting the ball prodigious distances, which fans love to see. He will play on his second Ryder Cup team at Wisconsin’s Whistling Straits next month, although his debut, in Paris three year ago, was less than sterling: He went 0-3 in the United States’ embarrassing loss to Europe.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Major Development For Tiger Woods

The golf world is excited by the latest developments in Tiger Woods‘ rehabilitation process. Woods, a 15-time major champion winner, was seriously injured in a car accident in late February. He suffered multiple serious leg injuries and underwent emergency surgeries. The legendary golfer has since been rehabbing his way back.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Report: Where Things Stand With Tiger Woods’ Recovery

It has been nearly six months since golf legend Tiger Woods suffered serious leg injuries when he crashed his car in California. Woods needed emergency surgery to repair the damage and has since been rehabbing. He was seen earlier this summer making signs of progress, including putting weight in his legs.
Golfgolfmonthly.com

Rory McIlroy To Miss BMW PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy has confirmed he will be skipping the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth to rest before the Ryder Cup. The Northern Irishman will play in his 35th event since golf returned post-pandemic at the Ryder Cup and has admitted that he is feeling tired. “It’s probably too much for...
Golfgolfmonthly.com

Who Is Danielle Kang’s Caddie?

Danielle Kang is an extremely experienced member of the LPGA Tour, and has achieved five LPGA Tour titles, including one Major, in her career. She has been with her current caddie since 2017, but who are they? Meet Oliver (Olly) Brett below. Who Is Danielle Kang’s Caddie?. Olly Brett has...
GolfGolf.com

What Tiger Woods taught Bubba Watson during practice rounds

Tiger Woods keeps a close circle. Throughout his career, he’s kept his team small and rarely allows outsiders a peek inside the walls. Lots of players are friendly with other golfers on Tour, but Woods was all business — it’s part of what made him great. In recent years however,...
NFLPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Patrick Reed, bilateral interstitial pneumonia

Patrick Reed was forced to miss The Northern Trust, the first post-season event of the PGA Tour with an ankle injury. And now he's hospitalized at Houston Methodist Hospital with bilateral interstitial pneumonia. Patrick Reed, statements. "I'm on the road to recovery and I can't wait to get back on...
GolfGolf Digest

Ryder Cup watch: What does the Patrick Reed news mean for Team USA?

USA Rankings - Top 6 automatically qualify. European Rankings - Top 4 in Team Points, Top 5 World Points. DR: Northern Trust champ Tony Finau’s electric back-nine 30 on Monday at Liberty National, which saw him chase down the World No. 1 and put to rest the when-will-he-win-again discussion, all but locked up his place on Steve Stricker’s team. With his big game, easy-going personality and strong performance in France, he was likely going to make it anyway, but the victory saw him jump all the way to No. 6 in the points race with just one week of qualifying remaining. It’s rather tight between him, Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth for that last auto-qualifying position, but you’d think all three of those guys are locks to make the team at this point.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Tiger Woods CONGRATULATES Tony Finau after his PGA Tour victory

Tony Finau received a series of well-earned messages of congratulations and support from his friends and family after winning the Northern Trust at Liberty National. After securing his second PGA Tour victory and his first win on the tour in nearly 2,000 days, one of the first golfers to message him was none other than 15-time major winner Tiger Woods.
Golfgolfmonthly.com

What Putters Do Pros Use?

At every single level of golf, the putter is one of the most important clubs in the bag, if not the most important. Obviously at the Tour level all the focus is on how far players hit the golf ball especially with the driver but top players know just how valuable a confidence-inspiring, top-performing flatstick can be.
PoliticsCNN

Mother sues TSA over request to strip search her transgender teen

(CNN) — A North Carolina mother is suing the Transportation Security Administration and an agency supervisor for a May 2019 incident involving her transgender teenager who was asked to undergo a strip search at an airport. According to a complaint filed Monday, Kimberly Erway and her 15-year-old daughter, Jamii Erway,...
EconomyCNN

China blasts '996' excessive work culture

Hong Kong/Beijing (CNN Business) — China is putting companies that overwork their employees on notice. The country's top court on Thursday issued a lengthy condemnation of what's commonly known in China as "996," the practice of working from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. six days a week that is said to be common among the country's big technology companies, startups and other private businesses.

