NW Soccer Scene Saturday

By GNCadm1n
gorgenewscenter.com
 6 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Xavier Arreaga and Will Bruin scored late goals about a minute apart to help the Seattle Sounders beat the defending champion Columbus Crew 2-1 on Saturday. Arreaga redirected a shot by Raúl Ruidíaz that trickled over the line in the 88th minute, and Bruin ripped a right-footer past the outstretched hand of goalkeeper Eloy Room in the 89th. Western Conference-leading Seattle has won three games in a row and is unbeaten in four. Bradley Wright-Phillips scored his first goal of the season for Columbus in the 77th. Columbus has lost six games in row, its longest skid in more than two decades and the longest losing streak by a defending champ in MLS history. The Crew beat Seattle 3-0 in the 2020 MLS Cup final.

