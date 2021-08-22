Dean Richards’ A-List Interview: Sean and Dylan Penn

Dylan Penn never intended to step in front of a camera on a film set. Modeling, writing, and directing felt sensible enough, but growing up, she considered acting a “silly profession,” and specifically did not want to follow in the footsteps of her parents, actors Sean Penn and Robin Wright. After high school, though, Penn began editing scripts and storyboarding with her godmother, a screenwriter. She realized she couldn’t bear the thought of someone else taking over her vision, and so, through learning about the process of filmmaking, she fell in love with writing and directing. But on separate occasions, Penn’s parents told her that if she really wants to direct, she needs to know what it’s like to act first. Now 30, Penn has spent the past several years taking that advice seriously.