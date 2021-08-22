Dean Richards’ A-List Interview: Hugh Jackman

You'll never know the full story behind a photo posted to social media unless you hear from the people in it. On Monday, Hugh Jackman posted a photo of himself with his arm around his mom and the two of them smiling at each other. He captioned it simply, "Mum." Judging by the photo alone, Jackman and his mother, Grace McNeil, have solid relationship. And while that's true now, it hasn't always been the case. It was a long road to get to the point shown in the picture, and that's something Jackman has opened up about in the past. Read on to find out more about the actor's sometimes-rocky relationship with his mother, leading all the way to this sweet Instagram post.