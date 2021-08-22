Cancel
Microscopic mesh could be the key to lighter, stronger body armor

By Kelsey D. Atherton
Popular Science
Popular Science
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew research, funded by the Army and Navy and published in June, demonstrates that a novel kind of nanomaterial architecture was robust against super-tiny projectiles, which could lead to stronger armor in the future. A bullet is a metal mass at velocity, designed to tear a hole in a person....

Popular Science

Popular Science

Awe-inspiring science, tech, and DIY. 146 years strong.

