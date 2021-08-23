Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duval County, FL

Duval County School Board to hold emergency meeting on COVID-19 mitigation measures Monday

Posted by 
First Coast News
First Coast News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=177y7Y_0bZdGraf00

The Duval County School Board will hold an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss COVID-19 mitigation measures in schools.

On Saturday , Duval County School Board member Darryl Willie called for an emergency meeting to get rid of mask opt-out provisions and toughen COVID-19 protections.

Just 10 days into the school year, the district is reporting 589 COVID-19 cases. Last year at this time, that number was 20, according to Willie.

In an email to School Board Chair Elizabeth Andersen and Superintendent Dr. Diana Green obtained by First Coast News, he said it is time to address "an issue that is clearly an emergency, as every day, our students and employees are becoming sick with a life-threatening virus."

The meeting will be held at 2 p.m. in the Cline Auditorium at the Administration Building at 1701 Prudential Dr., Jacksonville, Florida 32207.

The Northside Coalition and other grassroot organizations will conduct a news conference at 1 p.m.outside the DCPS headquarters.

“We are demanding members of the school board act decisively and immediately to protect the health and welfare of our children by imposing a mask mandate with only a medical opt out component.”

"Governor Ron DeSantis is a political bully who is playing partisan politics with the Covid-19 pandemic," said Ben Frazier of the Northside Coalition.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Duval County, FL
Government
Duval County, FL
Health
State
Florida State
County
Duval County, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Coronavirus
Jacksonville, FL
Health
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Health
Duval County, FL
Coronavirus
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Mitigation#Health And Welfare#School Board Chair#Prudential Dr#The Northside Coalition#Dcps#Duvalschools#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy