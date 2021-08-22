Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Bradford, Eastern Alachua, Inland Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 09:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Eastern Alachua; Inland Nassau; Southern Columbia; Union; Western Alachua; Western Clay; Western Duval Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Nassau, Bradford, northern Alachua, southern Baker, northwestern Putnam, Union, southeastern Columbia, western Clay and southwestern Duval Counties through 400 PM EDT At 309 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Olustee to near Alachua. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph, excessive cloud-to-ground lightning, and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Excessive cloud-to-ground lightning is occurring. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Starke, Lake Butler, Keystone Heights, Raiford, Melrose, Worthington Spring, Middleburg, Alachua, Macclenny and Glen St. Mary. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH