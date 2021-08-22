Comedy Tour returns to Angelita Vineyard

Creator of “2 Broke Girls,” razor-sharp comic Whitney Cummings returns with two nights of her raunchy, uncompromising, and surprising humor at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Friday, October 8 at 8pm and Saturday, October 9 at 8pm. This brand new “Touch Me Tour” is part of the Barts Tree Service Comedy Series. Sexually charged jokes, riffs on dysfunctional relationships, and her honest take on being a single girl in a marriage-obsessed society were just some of the raw material that launched Whitney Cummings’ stand-up career, and she has continued to develop her signature incisive commentary on gender dynamics since. Cummings, much like her hero, George Carlin, has a moral point to much of her comedy. Not only a comedian, Whitney Cummings is also an actor, writer, podcaster, producer, and director, with a comedy album, four stand-up specials, three Comedy Central Celebrity Roasts, and numerous television series to her name — including creating and starring in the NBC series “Whitney,” a show that broke her into the mainstream and established her as one of the most dynamic and original comedic actresses of her generation. Media sponsor for the event is STAR 99.9fm.