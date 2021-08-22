Cancel
Comedy Tour returns to Angelita Vineyard

By Corsicana Daily Sun, Texas
 5 days ago

Aug. 22—Back by popular request, the Winery Comedy Tour returns to Angelita Vineyard & Winery for this special event. Their sixth performance will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27. Enjoy a fun filled evening of comedy as the Winery Comedy Tour brings laughs to Angelita Vineyard & Winery. This...

