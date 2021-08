Last week we wrote: “More than 2,000 citizens have signed a petition requiring a vote before Lee County supervisors can borrow up to $85 million to build a new justice center and carry out upgrades to other county buildings. ... Residents had until Aug. 2 to garner the signatures of 1,500 registered voters to require the bond issue be placed on the ballot. While the signatures have yet to be certified by the county, having 600 signatures more than the required amount is a pretty good cushion.”