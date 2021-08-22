Driver dies after semi hits car in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Mo. — An Auxvasse driver died Sunday morning, from injuries suffered in a Randolph County crash Saturday night. The Missouri Highway Patrol report says Donald T. Becker, 73, pulled into the path of a tractor trailer on Highway 63, about six miles South of Moberly last night. Both vehicles came to rest in the median and caught fire. Becker passed away this morning at University Hospital in Columbia. A 17 year old male in Becker’s pickup was uninjured.www.kmzu.com
