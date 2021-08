Rolling Meadows senior girls tennis standout Hanna Haber would have been hard-pressed to sidestep the sport as a child. Haber explained both of her parents are heavily involved in the sport. Her mother played Division I tennis at DePaul and her father has been her coach "since I could walk," she said with a laugh. "It's in my genes to play. I have been playing forever. My very first memories are on the tennis courts."