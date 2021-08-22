Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

TIFF 2021 Cheat Sheet: The Films We’ve Seen So Far

By Pat Mullen
thatshelf.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Toronto International Film Festival is just a few weeks away. Festivalgoers looking for TIFF 2021 pointers are in luck. Shelf’s team has been busily covering festivals year-round and some favourites from the circuit are finally making their Toronto debuts. The TIFF 2021 schedule drops this Tuesday, so take note of these films that we heartily recommend—or recommend avoiding. Here are some quick looks at the TIFF 2021 movies we’ve seen so far.

thatshelf.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mia Wasikowska
Person
Tilda Swinton
Person
David Cronenberg
Person
Denis Villeneuve
Person
Apichatpong Weerasethakul
Person
Chloé Zhao
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sundance Film Festival#Documentary Film#Feature Film#Tiff#Tiff 2021 Cheat Sheet#North American#Shelf#Flee#Canadian#Afghan#Swedish#Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Moviestasteofcinema.com

10 Great Classic Thriller Movies You’ve Probably Never Seen

The 1970s were a golden age for the Hollywood thriller. In 1968, the MPAA film rating system replaced the Hays Code of self-censorship, allowing for a greater degree of sex and violence to be depicted on screen. Similar restrictions were relaxed by the British Board of Film Censors across the pond, and in both countries a young, new generation of filmmakers was being given a chance to make movies. The fallout from Watergate struck a mood of paranoia that informed some of the most celebrated thrillers of the decade, such as “The Conversation,” (1974), “The Parallax View” (1974), and “All the President’s Men” (1976). “The French Connection” (1971), “The Taking of Pelham One Two Three” (1974), and “Three Days of the Condor” (1975) are other hallmarks of the period.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Blumhouse Horror Movie The Black Phone Reveals Terrifying First Footage

Ethan Hawke might be a four-time Academy Award nominee with a string of critically acclaimed performances under his belt dating back decades, but he’s also shown that he’s rather partial to some B-tier genre fare when the occasion calls for it. The 50 year-old loves to work, as evidenced by...
MoviesPosted by
Mental_Floss

The 20 Greatest Movies Hollywood Never Made

Nurturing a Hollywood movie from concept to final cut is a delicate process. Numerous factors—from creative differences to bad timing—can kill an otherwise promising idea. Even big name actors, directors, and studios weren’t enough to save these aborted movie projects. 1. E.T. II: Nocturnal Fears. E.T.: Extra Terrestrial (1982) is...
TV & VideosPolygon

Netflix drops its full fall movie release schedule

We’re nearly three-fourths of the way through 2021, as impossible as that might seem, and Netflix is aiming to finish the rest of the year off strong. Many of the films arriving later this year were previously announced back January, when the streaming service released a sizzle reel of films slated to release in 2021. Now, with more than eight months behind us, there’s still a ton of new films on the Netflix movie schedule with new release dates and only a few more still waiting to be announced.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Jennifer Lawrence’s New Movie Is The Subject Of A Major Bidding War

Despite being widely recognized as one of the most talent and acclaimed actresses of her generation, Jennifer Lawrence has only shown up in two movies across the last three and a half years, and even then her most recent pair of onscreen appearances have left a lot to be desired.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Timothée Chalamet, Lady Gaga and Andrew Garfield Headline Fall Movies Hoping for Awards Attention

Not even COVID-19 can stop the annual fall kickoff to the Oscars. From Leonardo DiCaprio to Lady Gaga, this year’s slate of awards hopefuls is packed with star power, as the industry is trying to rebuild from an unusual year that left most movie theaters shuttered. Netflix, which has thrived in a world where people stream their movies at home, has a formidable list of Oscar hopefuls. Yet to win the best picture statue, could that change with the musical, “tick, tick…Boom!” from debut director Lin-Manuel Miranda or the period drama “The Power of the Dog” from Jane Campion? Both films...
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

20 Movies That Divided Film Critics and Moviegoers

While plot specifics around M. Night Shyamalan’s “Old” were kept under wraps in the lead up to release, one thing was certain about the director’s new movie: It was destined to divide film critics and audiences. Such is the case any time Shyamalan returns to the big screen. Is Shyamalan the most divisive filmmaker working today? That’s up for debate, but he joins filmmakers such as Christopher Nolan, Nicolas Winding Refn, Darren Aronofsky, and more in releasing movies that cause strong division among viewers. Love him or hate him, Shyamalan easily makes cinema a more exciting place. A movie like “Old” that gets five-star reviews and zero-star reviews is far more intriguing than a release that gets three-star notices across the board.
MoviesCNET

Hulu: The 10 best films to see this week

It's another fruitful week on Hulu when it comes to worthwhile movie viewing. On Tuesday, watch Together Together (2021), a comedy about a young woman who becomes a gestational surrogate for a single man in his 40s. A low-key, feel-good movie with a great cast, including Ed Helms, Patti Harrison and Tig Notaro.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Venice Adds Ennio Morricone Doc; Netflix Confirms Sanjay Leela Bhansali ‘Heeramandi’ Series; Oasis Doc First Trailer — Global Briefs

Venice Adds Ennio Morricone Film By Giuseppe Tornatore The Venice Film Festival is adding an Out of Competition screening of Ennio Morricone documentary Ennio by Giuseppe Tornatore (Cinema Paradiso). The film is described as a comprehensive portrait of the late great composer, who was the winner of two Oscars and responsible for more than 500 movie soundtracks, many of them classics. The story is told via a long interview between the two Italians but also with comments by artists and directors such as Bernardo Bertolucci, Giuliano Montaldo, Marco Bellocchio, Dario Argento, the Taviani brothers, Carlo Verdone, Barry Levinson, Roland Joffé, Oliver...
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

The Best TV Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: The Suicide Squad, HBO's Barack Obama Documentary

This week, there's an eclectic mix of premieres this week to help you kick off the month of August. The biggest release, of course, is James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, which you can choose to go see in an actual movie theater, or from the comfort of your own home via HBO Max. This week also marks the premiere of HBO's three-part Barack Obama (heard of him?) docuseries, Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union. And for something completely different, there's Cooking With Paris on Netflix, a show in which Paris Hilton, yes, technically does what can be classified as cooking.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

The Best Netflix Original Movies

With the fate of movie theaters and production companies still in limbo due to Covid-19, it’s comforting to know that streaming services like Netflix are continuing to churn out regular content for us to enjoy from home. It might not be the same as going to the theater the way we want to, but for now it’s the safest — not to mention a thriving — option.
Movies/Film

‘Wild Indian’ Trailer: One of the Year’s Best Movies Arrives in September

Wild Indian is one of the best films of the year, and you’re going to get to see it soon. Next month, in fact. This drama stars Michael Greyeyes as a self-loathing Anishinaabe man with a dark secret from his past. And, like most past dark secrets, it’s about to catch up to him. Wild Indian is dark, harrowing, and full of incredible performances – and I urge you to seek it out. But first, watch the trailer below.
MoviesCNET

HBO Max: 12 best movies to watch this week

This week on HBO Max sees the return of one of the biggest movies of the year. Godzilla vs. Kong stomps back onto the streamer on Tuesday. On Friday, you have three movies to choose from. Half Brothers (2020) is a comedy-drama about a Mexican aviation exec who learns he has an American half-brother. The polar opposites are forced to embark on a road trip adventure, tracing the path their father took from Mexico to the US.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

7 Classic Noir Films to Stream: ‘The Big Sleep,’ ‘Shadow of a Doubt,’ and More

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. What makes film noir so fascinating? There are a lot of components that come into play with noir films, but cynicism, suspenseful music, a mysterious plot, figures lurking in the shadows, femme fatales, and fedora-wearing detectives are some of the staples of the classics. Film noir, or “dark cinema,” was first coined by a French film critic in 1946 to describe the downtrodden themes in...
Moviesdistrictchronicles.com

‘The Beautiful Game’ Bill Nighy Netflix Film: What We Know So Far

Netflix is booting up to produce The Beautiful Game, a soccer movie about the Homeless World Cup and will star Bill Nighy and Micheal Ward. Netflix’s The Beautiful Game will be directed by Thea Sharrock to previously helmed the acclaimed film Me Before You starring Emilia Clarke. The script for the movie was penned by Frank Cottrell Boyce, who worked on such projects as The Railway Man, Code 46 and Doctor Who.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Director Jane Campion Says Feature Filmmaking Is “Not As Daring As Series-Making”

After a fairly prolific run in the ‘90s, Jane Campion only made two films in the ‘00s. And since 2009’s “Bright Star,” the director has yet to create another feature. However, in that time, the award-winning filmmaker did direct two seasons of her “Top of the Lake” series. And when you hear Campion talk about it, it would appear the director is pretty disillusioned with the whole idea of feature filmmaking.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Netflix Dates Fall Movies: A Whopping 42 Movies Coming At You

Netflix has dated its fall schedule of film releases, narrative and documentary. The service that promised a new movie each week has a whopping 43 films coming in the final four months of 2021. That is twice the volume of releases most film studios would dream of releasing in a busy calendar year. Can a studio generate that many movies and have most of them be any good? It will be a test of Netflix’s high volume plan, niche and targeted fare sprinkled with big star vehicles including the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Idris Elba, Jonathan...

Comments / 0

Community Policy