TIFF 2021 Cheat Sheet: The Films We’ve Seen So Far

While plot specifics around M. Night Shyamalan’s “Old” were kept under wraps in the lead up to release, one thing was certain about the director’s new movie: It was destined to divide film critics and audiences. Such is the case any time Shyamalan returns to the big screen. Is Shyamalan the most divisive filmmaker working today? That’s up for debate, but he joins filmmakers such as Christopher Nolan, Nicolas Winding Refn, Darren Aronofsky, and more in releasing movies that cause strong division among viewers. Love him or hate him, Shyamalan easily makes cinema a more exciting place. A movie like “Old” that gets five-star reviews and zero-star reviews is far more intriguing than a release that gets three-star notices across the board.