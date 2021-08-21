Patton Kizzire shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST

Jon Rahm turned in a marvelous display at Caves Valley Thursday afternoon, which in itself is not a surprise. Rahm is a marvelous player who has made a habit this summer of posting marvelous rounds; his eight-under 64 at the opening round of the BMW Championship was merely maintaining the status quo. But while the World No. 1 entered the second leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs at No. 2 in the postseason standings, the Spaniard was also coming off the business end of Liberty National’s back nine, which saw Rahm kick away The Northern Trust on Monday and fall short of a playoff. Had his Thursday fizzled out, few would have blamed the reigning U.S. Open champ for running short on gas.