Patton Kizzire shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the NORTHERN TRUST
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Patton Kizzire makes birdie on the par-3 2nd hole. In his third round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Patton Kizzire hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 34th at 7 under; Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 16 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 3rd at 15 under; and Justin Thomas and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 14 under.www.pgatour.com
