Eason Plays Well Again as a Pro, This Time Against Browning

By Dan Raley
HuskyMaven
HuskyMaven
 5 days ago

Jake Browning and Jacob Eason, once the starter and the understudy at the University of Washington, on Saturday night found themselves on opposing sides as NFL quarterbacks.

With each coming off the bench — Browning for the Minnesota Vikings, Eason for the Cincinnati Bengals — they alternated series for nearly six minutes of the second quarter in Minneapolis.

Call it the Husky Back-up Bowl.

It was hardly a point fest.

Each struggled with accuracy at times.

Yet Eason stayed in well after Browning's turn behind center ended and played two-thirds of the game, leading his Indianapolis team to a 28-yard field goal with 6:22 left that enabled a 12-10 victory in Minneapolis.

It was a second positive performance for Eason, a fourth-round draft pick from 2020 bidding to open the season as the Colts starter if the injured Carson Wentz is unable to play and eventually slide in as the back-up.

Eason, who replaced rookie Sam Ehlinger after a quarter and a half, completed 16 of 27 passes for 132 yards and didn't turn the ball over.

Browning played four series in the second quarter, in relief of starter Kirk Cousins. He was good on just 6 of 15 passes for 82 yards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UoBRi_0bZdAyhK00
Jake Browning tries throw a pass under intense pressure.  USA TODAY Sports

Ehlinger opened the game for the Colts and directed them to a pair of field goals, but he threw a couple of costly interceptions — with the Vikings' Troy Dye returning the first one 33 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

His second pass theft ended up in the hands of rookie defensive tackle Jordan Scott from Oregon and ended a Colts' drive at the opposing 24. He was done after that.

Eason and Browning entered the game simultaneously midway through the second quarter and shared in a collective seven series.

Browning's evening was a short one as he gave way to Kelly Mond, a rookie from Texas A&M who played the entire second half.

The two ex-Husky quarterbacks were together in 2018, when Browning completed his senior season and fourth as a starter. Eason redshirted as a transfer from Georgia that year, but he commiserated with Browning at times during those games and waited his turn.

