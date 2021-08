We’ve made it. The Premier League is back. Arsenal open things up away to a potentially tricky, newly-promoted Brentford side. Historically, clubs that have just come up have struggled in their opener. But in front of a home crowd that hasn’t seen a top flight match in more than 70 years and hasn’t been in the ground since before COVID shut down the football world, anything can happen. Not to mention that it’s Arsenal — take that in whatever way it strikes you.