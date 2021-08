The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is trying to change its game and become a bit more proactive. The agency has faced some criticism throughout the COVID-19 pandemic for struggling to model coronavirus outbreaks and sharing key data too slowly, making it difficult for decision-makers to react in real time and come up with clear response policies. But on Tuesday, the CDC announced a new offshoot, led by high-profile outside experts who have come to the forefront during the pandemic such as Drs. Marc Lipsitch and Caitlyn Rivers, that's aimed at improving disease outbreak forecasting.