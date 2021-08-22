Cancel
Israel finds COVID-19 vaccine booster significantly lowers infection risk

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJERUSALEM (Reuters) – A third dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has significantly improved protection from infection and serious illness among people aged 60 and older in Israel compared with those who received two shots, findings published by the Health Ministry showed on Sunday. The data were presented at a meeting...

