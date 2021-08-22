Elaine Hicks Holbrooks, Age 84 Demorest

Elaine Hicks Holbrooks, age 84, of Demorest, Georgia passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021. Mrs. Holbrooks was born on December 15, 1936 in Habersham County, Georgia to the late Gordon Hicks and Grace Autry Hicks. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Gordon Odell Hicks; and sister, Lois Tench; and nephew, Michael Hicks. Mrs. Holbrooks was a member of Clearview Baptist Church and she was a homemaker.