Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Demorest, GA

Elaine Hicks Holbrooks, Age 84 Demorest

By Dean Dyer
wrwh.com
 5 days ago

Elaine Hicks Holbrooks, age 84, of Demorest, Georgia passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021. Mrs. Holbrooks was born on December 15, 1936 in Habersham County, Georgia to the late Gordon Hicks and Grace Autry Hicks. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Gordon Odell Hicks; and sister, Lois Tench; and nephew, Michael Hicks. Mrs. Holbrooks was a member of Clearview Baptist Church and she was a homemaker.

www.wrwh.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Habersham County, GA
State
Georgia State
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
City
Demorest, GA
Demorest, GA
Obituaries
Habersham County, GA
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Martinez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clearview Baptist Church#Pruitt Hospice#Funeral Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy