Yellow House preservation comes into focus

Warren Tribune Chronicle
 6 days ago

It was just a few weeks ago that I stood in what I suspect was the dining room of the historic E.N. Brown House in Howland, accompanied by Howland Historical Society Vice President Warner Taiclet. That rainy morning, Warner, like many other local history buffs, was fretting over the future...

www.tribtoday.com

#The Yellow House#Connecticut Land Company#The Western Reserve#The Brown Mackey#Giant Eagle
