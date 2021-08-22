Truth x Lies Spins Up a Summer Mix Filled with Groovy Tunes
Truth x Lies swung by after the release of “Essential” and gifted us with a mix that is filled to the brim with tracks that will get your body moving!. New York City-based duo Truth x Lies have further showcased their passion for house music over the past few years. During this time they’ve caught the ear of fans and tastemakers alike landing releases on labels ranging from Holy Molé to Techne – but one of their most frequent homes has been on Insomniac’s IN / ROTATION. They’ve dominated with sounds landing on that label including “Other Side” and “Burn It Down” last year, and now they’ve made their return in 2021 with “Essential.”edmidentity.com
