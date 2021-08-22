Truth x Lies Spins Up a Summer Mix Filled with Groovy Tunes

After sharing the dark and reflective single, "Dirtnap," West Cost emcee Dirtbagjack is back with a set of visuals for his songs "Reason" and "Hawthorne." "Reason" has an upbeat and bright bouncy production courtesy of no1elsebutrico and sees the rapper questioning the realities of life and the stress that comes with being a black man in America. He seeks to find a true reason to go on amidst the madness but fortunately, music is his ultimate saving grace. On "Hawthorne" he teams up with producer Background who provides him a west-coast synth-laden punchy beat which he employs to muse on about his city of Hawthorne. He takes listeners deep in the trenches and reminds them that no matter how famous he gets, he will never forget where he came from.