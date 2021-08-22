Mo’ne Davis, LLWS legend, is cheering on Ella Bruning as girls continue to make history at Series
WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. – After the 2014 Little League World Series, the whole world knew Mo’ne Davis. The 13-year-old from Philadelphia made history as the first girl to pitch a winning game at the Baseball World Series. She was the first Little League baseball player ever on the cover of Sports Illustrated and named one of Time Magazine’s Most Influential Teens of the year. She won an ESPY in 2015 for Breakthrough Athlete of the Year and was recognized by Michelle Obama and Billie Jean King.www.lcsun-news.com
