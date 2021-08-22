Mo’ne Davis, LLWS legend, is cheering on Ella Bruning as girls continue to make history at Series

After a year's hiatus, the top Little League teams in the nation will again face off against one another to determine the very best. The 2020 Little League World Series was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will return in 2021, albeit without the presence of spectators as it has decided that due to the rising case counts due to the delta variant, it would be safest to keep the stands empty. The 2021 tournament is also without international teams due to the pandemic.