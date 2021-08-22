Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Mo’ne Davis, LLWS legend, is cheering on Ella Bruning as girls continue to make history at Series

Las Cruces Sun-News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILLIAMSPORT, Penn. – After the 2014 Little League World Series, the whole world knew Mo’ne Davis. The 13-year-old from Philadelphia made history as the first girl to pitch a winning game at the Baseball World Series. She was the first Little League baseball player ever on the cover of Sports Illustrated and named one of Time Magazine’s Most Influential Teens of the year. She won an ESPY in 2015 for Breakthrough Athlete of the Year and was recognized by Michelle Obama and Billie Jean King.

www.lcsun-news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Jean King
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Kyle Peterson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Llws#Mlb Little League Classic#Little League Baseball#Mo N E Davis#Llws#Sports Illustrated#Time Magazine#Indians#The Los Angeles Angels#Espn2#Hampton University#Division#Hbcu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Sporting News

Where is Mo'ne Davis now? Little League World Series legend working to become a broadcaster

There have been many stars to come through the Little League World Series, but few gained more notoriety during the games themselves than Mo'ne Davis. Back in 2014, Davis, then 13, pitched for the Taney Dragons of Philadelphia and became a household name when, wielding an impressive 70 mph fastball, she picked up a win on the mound against Nashville to become the first girl to earn a win in a Little League World Series game, and the first to pitch a shutout as her team won 4-0.
NHLLas Cruces Sun-News

Former NHL forward Jimmy Hayes dies at 31

Former NHL forward Jimmy Hayes has died, the Boston College men's hockey program announced Monday. He was 31. No cause of death was immediately given. Hayes, a Boston native, played for Boston College from 2008-2011 and was a member of the 2010 NCAA championship squad. “Boston College Hockey is heartbroken...
BaseballNew York Post

Meet Ella Bruning, the 11-year-old girl starring at the LLWS

Ella Bruning is becoming a rock star at the Little League World Series. The 11-year-old catcher from Abilene, Texas, is the only girl competing in this year’s tournament and is turning heads with her play and toughness. Bruning is just the 20th girl to play in the Little League World...
Abilene, TXMLB

Mo'ne Davis, Ella Bruning connect on 1st pitch

Mo'ne Davis to Ella Bruning -- that's a battery with serious girl power. In a cool moment on Tuesday, Davis threw out the first pitch to Bruning at the Little League World Series. Davis and Bruning are two of the 20 girls to play in the Little League World Series....
South Williamsport, PAPosted by
The Associated Press

Ella Bruning turns into a big name for Little League

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Ella Bruning has become the person everyone wants to talk to in South Williamsport this week. The starting catcher for the Wylie Little League team from Abilene, Texas, is the 20th female to play in the Little League World Series and the only girl to compete in this year’s tournament. She can hit, pitch, steal bases and take a foul ball on the knee.
Los Angeles Angelsphillyvoice.com

Mo'ne Davis will be an analyst for ESPN during 2021 Little League World Series

Seven years after Mo'ne Davis took the Little League World Series by storm, the former phenom from South Philly is returning to Williamsport. Davis will be in the broadcast booth for ESPN as an analyst during two KidsCast presentations, according to a report from the Associated Press. She'll call the MLB Little League Classic between the Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland Indians on Aug. 22, which you can watch on ESPN2, and one Little League World Series game at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24 on ESPN.
BaseballSporting News

Little League World Series schedule: Full bracket, times, channels for every 2021 LLWS game

After a year's hiatus, the top Little League teams in the nation will again face off against one another to determine the very best. The 2020 Little League World Series was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will return in 2021, albeit without the presence of spectators as it has decided that due to the rising case counts due to the delta variant, it would be safest to keep the stands empty. The 2021 tournament is also without international teams due to the pandemic.
Ohio StateNew York Post

South Dakota’s Gavin Weir continues LLWS domination with no-hitter

South Dakota’s Gavin Weir is quickly becoming the star of the 2021 Little League World Series. The 12-year-old lefty from the Sioux Falls team tossed a complete-game no-hitter with 14 strikeouts and one walk on just 83 pitches in 1-0 victory over the team from Torrance, Calif., on Wednesday. Though...
Forsyth County, NCwschronicle.com

Sam Davis remembered as local sports legend

Sam Davis, former sports editor for The Chronicle, has passed away at the age of 63. Davis was also a long-time youth sports coach, impacting the lives of many kids around Forsyth County. Most recently, Davis was the publisher of Triad Sports Weekly, a weekly publication that showcased local youth...
MLBMLive.com

Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera makes history with 500th home run

Miguel Cabrera has made history. The Detroit Tigers slugger hit the 500th home run of his career on Sunday afternoon at Rogers Centre in Toronto. Cabrera drove a change-up from Blue Jays left-hander Steven Matz exactly 400 feet over the fence in right-center field. Cabrera is the 28th player in...
Abilene, TXbigcountryhomepage.com

Wylie Little League’s Ella Bruning becoming national star

WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. (KTAB/KRBC) — If you haven’t heard about Ella Bruning, chances are you’re not following the Little League World Series — or national sports — very closely. As the only girl in the tournament, the catcher for the Wylie Little League All Stars has been a big topic of...
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs unveil Hall of Fame and ‘Saving Wrigley Field’ documentary film

The Cubs recently announced they would install plaques for 56 people in the left-field bleacher concourse as the first “class” in their new Hall of Fame. Thursday evening, they invited season-ticket holders to preview this area and also view their documentary about the restoration of Wrigley Field titled “Saving Wrigley Field,” shown on the outfield video boards.

Comments / 0

Community Policy