Chicago, IL

5 Killed, 37 Wounded So Far In Weekend Shootings Across Chicago

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Posted by 
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S7zSR_0bZd69x900

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 42 people have been shot in Chicago so far this weekend, and five of them have been killed.

The weekend’s gun violence included at least three mass shootings, including an attack in Calumet Heights that left one dead and five wounded.

Police said the victims were in a parking lot in the 1600 block of East 87th Place around 9:10 p.m., when two gunmen fired shots from a nearby alley. Paramedics took two victims to University of Chicago Medical Center, and four other victims took themselves to various hospitals.

A 39-year-old man who took himself to Jackson Park Hospital & Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the abdomen was later pronounced dead, according to police. A 40-year-old man who was shot in the leg and lower backside was in critical condition at University of Chicago Medical Center. A 39-year-old man who was shot in the ankle was in fair condition at University of Chicago Medical Center. A 32-year-old man who was shot in the leg was in good condition at Advocate Trinity Hospital. A 44-year-old woman who was shot in the leg was in fair condition at University of Chicago Medical Center. A 25-year-old woman who was shot in the arm was in good condition at Advocate Trinity Hospital.

Meantime, four people were wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police said the victims were standing outside in the 3500 block of West Walnut Street around 6:20 a.m., when someone in a vehicle began shooting.

A 36-year-old man was shot in the left foot, a 33-year-old woman was shot in the right ankle, a 35-year-old man was shot in the left leg, and a 34-year-old man was shot in the chest and left leg.

All four victims were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized, according to police.

At 12:59 a.m. Sunday, five people were shot in the 3400 block of West Lake Street, also in East Garfield Park neighborhood, and one of them was killed.

A 29-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene with a gunshot wound to the head, a 34-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the arm, a 28-year-old man was taken to the same hospital in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the chest and arm, a 17-year-old boy was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in fair condition with shots to the shoulder and leg, and an 18-year-old woman was also taken to Stroger in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the torso.

The weekend’s first homicide happened just before 3 a.m. Saturday, when three people were shot outside a gas station in the South Austin neighborhood in the 5100 block of West Madison Street.

Police said about 20 people were gathered outside when someone inside a black Dodge Charger started shooting.

A 62-year-old woman, who was hit multiple times, was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.

The other two, a man taken by ambulance and a woman who drove herself to the hospital, were at Mount Sinai in critical condition.

Saturday night, one man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in the Marquette Park neighborhood.

Police said the victims were driving west in the 3000 block of West 65th Street shortly before 7 p.m., when someone shot both of them. Their vehicle then hit a parked car and came to a stop.

A 30-year-old man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, with a gunshot wound to the head, and was later pronounced dead, according to police. He was identified as Sergio Ochoa.

A 36-year-old man was shot in the left shoulder, and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in critical condition.

A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning on the Eisenhower Expressway , and someone in the car with him was also killed in a crash afterward.

At 2:34 a.m., a driver was headed west on the Eisenhower at Kostner Avenue when he was shot. He later died of his injuries.

The car later crashed and the back seat passenger in the car was also killed. The front-seat passenger was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Three people were shot and wounded in separate incidents within a period of about an hour and a half early Sunday in the Lawndale community. The first shooting in the 1200 block of South Lawndale Avenue, south of Roosevelt Road, happened at 2:10 a.m. A 26-year-old man self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition, and was uncooperative with officers about what happened.

At 2:51 a.m., a 36-year-old man was shot on the same block and self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the leg. He said he was outside when he was shot, but did not see the shooter or know the source of the shots.

At 3:27 a.m., a 30-year-old woman was shot on the same block. She was outside when a person came out of a gangway and shot her in the hip and leg. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

In other shootings since 5 p.m. Friday, police said:

  • At 6:19 p.m. Friday, a 19-year-old man was in the 7000 block of South Vincennes Avenue in Englewood, when someone shot him in the right arm. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
  • At 7:18 p.m. Friday, a 49-year-old man was traveling in a vehicle in the 7300 block of South Kingston Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood, when someone in the street shot him in the right arm. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
  • At 7:56 p.m. Friday, a 56-year-old woman was on the front porch of a home in the 11500 block of South Prairie Avenue in West Pullman, when someone shot her in the neck. She was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized.
  • At 8:25 p.m. Friday, a 27-year-old man was walking from his car to his house in the 8300 block of South Aberdeen Street in the Gresham neighborhood, when someone in a silver Buick sedan pulled up and shot him. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the armpit. His condition was stabilized.
  • At 1:37 a.m. Saturday, a 14-year-old boy was outside in the 2600 block of West 24th Street in Little Village, when a group of people attacked him, punching and kicking him, before stabbing him in the shoulder and shooting him in the arm. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in serious condition.
  • At 2:15 a.m. Saturday, a 25-year-old man was in the alley in the 200 block of North Laramie Avenue when someone shot him in the leg. The victim told police he didn’t see who shot him. A friend took him to Rush University Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition.
  • At 2:59 a.m. Saturday, a 23-year-old man took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, after he was shot in the back. Police said he was not cooperating with detectives, and refused to provide details on the shooting, and claimed he can’t recall where he was shot. The victim was listed in good condition.
  • At 9:20 a.m. Saturday, a 63-year-old man was sitting on his couch in the 300 block of West 110th Street in Roseland, when someone fired a shot through his door, hitting him in the left rear. The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.
  • At 11:45 a.m. Saturday, a 44-year-old man got into an argument in the 0-99 block of East 21st Street in the South Loop, when the other person shot him in the right side of his abdomen. The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
  • At 1:36 p.m. Saturday, a 17-year-old boy was in an apartment in the 7100 block of South Normal Boulevard in Englewood, when someone shot him in the abdomen. The boy was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.
  • At 2:05 p.m. Saturday, a 34-year-old man was parked in the 3900 block of West Jackson Boulevard in East Garfield Park, when someone shot him in the neck. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
  • At 4:10 p.m. Saturday, a 28-year-old man was on the street in the 10200 block of South State Street in the Fernwood neighborhood, when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot him in the left foot. The victim was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition.
  • At 5:39 p.m. Saturday, a 21-year-old man was on the street in the 4100 block of West 47th Street in the Archer Heights neighborhood, when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting. The victim was shot in the arm, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
  • At 6:41 p.m. Saturday, a 19-year-old man was on the street in the 4700 block of South Wolcott Avenue in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, when someone walked up and shot him in the chest. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
  • At 9:26 p.m. Saturday, a 50-year-old man was walking in the 1900 block of East 73rd Place in South Shore, when a gunman shot him. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
  • At 12:26 a.m. Sunday, a 45-year-old man was outside in the 2200 block of West Washburne Avenue on the Near West Side when a man came up and shot him in the face. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition. The suspect was wearing a black face mask, a white T-shirt, and black pants.
  • At 2:12 a.m. Sunday, a 32-year-old man was in the 400 block of South Pulaski Road in West Garfield Park when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the torso and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.
  Also this weekend, a woman was found stabbed to death in the 4800 block of West Polk Street in South Austin. The woman, between 35 and 40 years old, was found with stab wounds to the neck at 7:40 a.m. Sunday and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Also this weekend, a woman was found stabbed to death in the 4800 block of West Polk Street in South Austin. The woman, between 35 and 40 years old, was found with stab wounds to the neck at 7:40 a.m. Sunday and was pronounced dead at the scene.

