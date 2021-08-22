Flood Advisory issued for Saluda by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 15:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Saluda The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Saluda County in central South Carolina * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 218 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Saluda, Saluda High School, Hickory Grove, Scurry Airport, Saluda Co Sheriff`s Office, Emory, Hollywood Elementary School, Good Hope, Circle Fire Station and Delmar. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.