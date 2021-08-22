Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Levaya of The Lizensker Rebbe, Rav Meir Leifer, zt”l, this morning at 10:45

boropark24.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Levaya of the Lizensker Rebbe, Rav Meir Leifer will take place this morning at 10:45 at the Shul that be founded more than thirty years ago. He was 81, and had been unwell in recent months. He was a son of Nadvorna-Bania Rebbe, Rebbe Yisachar Ber Leifer, who came...

boropark24.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yeshiva#Nadvorna Bania Rebbe#No Am Elimelech#The Lizensker Shul#Nazis#Torah#Dayan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
Great Neck, NYqueensjewishlink.com

Biale Rebbe of Bnei Brak arrives in GREAT NECK

ONE OF ISRAEL’S GREATEST RABBIS, RENOWNED FOR HUNDREDS OF PHENOMENAL MIRACLES. The Great Neck residents are getting excited! The Rebbe is coming again. Hardly a year has passed since the Biale Rebbe of Bnei Brak has visited Great Neck, yet hundreds are excitedly anticipating the return of their revered Rebbe. Although the Rebbe has been visiting not one year and not two, but annually for some years now, every year the sensation repeats itself. Every year when the Rebbe arrives at the house where he lodges, the place becomes a public source of attraction as hundreds of people of various standards and types gather. The street becomes a hive of activity as lawyers, doctors, lay leaders, rabbis, educators, ranging from Hassidic to modern orthodox mingle as they flock to the Rebbe’s house. From early morning until the small hours of the night the streets resound with miraculous tales of unnatural miracles seen and experienced firsthand as a result of the Rebbe’s blessing.
Religionboropark24.com

BDE: Reb Eliezer Levi, z”l.

We are saddened to inform you of the passing of Reb Eliezer Levi, one of the pillars of the Boyaner kehillah in Boro Park. He was born in Williamsburg in the year 1928, to his father Reb Chaim Levi, who was himself born in America into a family who staunchly clung to their Yiddishkeit. His father, Reb Avrohom Levi, came to America from Kovno in 1892 (!) and founded Gramco School Supplies and furniture.
Religionboropark24.com

Living Legacy: Rebbe Tzadok Hakohen of Lublin, zy”a

9 Elul marks the 121st yohrtzeit of the great Rebbe Tzaddok, whose voluminous writings and teachings have illuminated the way for generations. A wondrous tzaddik who introduced completely unique ways of looking at Torah and Yiddishkeit—blending the revealed, hidden, and chassidic Torah, along with the traditions that he received from his holy Rebbeim—we take a look at his living legacy.
Religionboropark24.com

Living Legacy: The Maharal M’Prague

18 Elul marks the 413th yohrtzeit of the Maharal of Prague—one of the most legendary figures in Klal Yisroel in modern history. Yehuda Livai was born in the Polish city of Poznan, in middle of the seder on Pesach 5272 (1512), to his father Rav Bezalel. Through his birth, the Jews of the town were saved from a blood libel—thus, his great work on behalf of Klal Yisroel began with his first breath on this earth.
Economyboropark24.com

Hobbyhouse Comes to Boro Park: Provides Relaxing, Vibrant, and Creative Fun

Sitting at a table surrounded by Laya Heilpern’s signature pink and yellow walls, while upbeat Jewish music plays, cotton candy, popcorn, slush, and ice cream are served, and many different interesting and colorful art activities beckon, no one can resist working on a masterpiece. “Customers look at the projects, want...

Comments / 0

Community Policy