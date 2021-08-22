Cancel
Tehachapi, CA

TehachaPod covers THS Booster Club and TVRPD fall events

Tehechapi News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently released episodes of TehachaPod feature interviews with the Tehachapi High School Booster Club, and a conversation with Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District. In episode 94 of TehachaPod, Corey Costelloe becomes the interviewee as a THS alumni and member of the Warrior Board of Directors. Costelloe gets into detail about how the booster club supports the THS student athletes throughout the year. He explains how they could use community volunteers and how we all can support the program through their individual and business membership program. For more information on supporting the Tehachapi High School Warrior Booster Club, check out their website: THSBoosters.com.

