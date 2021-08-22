Gov. Cuomo Says Henri will Pass by 2 to 3pm Tomorrow: Catskills are at Significant Risk. While New York City will likely only get two and a half inches of rain between today and tomorrow, the Catskills are at risk of being deluged by the storm: getting as many as five inches of rain that could lead to flooding, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said this morning, in what may be his last press conferences as governor, as his resignation goes into effect Monday at midnight.