11 Homes and 14 Other Structures Known to Be Destroyed so Far on the McFarland Fire

As the McFarland Fire, which is burning in Trinity, Shasta, and Tehama Counties, reaches just under 118,000 acres, the first reports arrived this morning of damage to structures from the fire’s rush eastward earlier this month. According to the damage assessment team, they have “identified 11 residential structures and 14 other structures destroyed, and damage assessments are ongoing.” (To see the structure status map, please click https://arcg.is/1Pu8GW.) All the structures appear to be in Tehama County.