The team race in the women's freestyle portion of the 2021 Junior World Championships came down to the very last weight class of the entire tournament. A loss by India in a bronze medal bout at 72 kg crushed any hopes they had of catching the United States. The US also had an ace-in-the-hole, Kennedy Blades, who was competing for the gold one match later. As it turns out, it may have taken longer to read this introduction than it did for Blades' entire bout.