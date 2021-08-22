Cancel
Mike Richards fiasco was an indictment of the Jeopardy! hiring process and a betrayal of the show's fact-based reputation

The bombshell report by The Ringer's Claire McNear that led to Richards' exit as host was an indictment of the "process that had elevated Richards above so many other potential new hosts," says Megan Garber. "That system took the thing that makes Jeopardy!, for so many people, so important and beloved—its abiding conviction that facts are sacred—and betrayed it. The procedure had the sheen of studiousness to it. Sony, in its public messaging on the matter, made great fanfare of the idea that it would be using research and analytics in its effort to find (Alex) Trebek’s successor. Part of that process was the one that has played out over the past several months. For stretches that have typically lasted two weeks, people from varied areas of the media, sports and journalism and sitcoms, have served as guest hosts—among them LeVar Burton, Aaron Rodgers, Robin Roberts, Savannah Guthrie, and Mayim Bialik. (Bialik was ultimately named as a host for Jeopardy’s prime-time tournaments, special episodes that will include a college tournament set to air next year, along with other spin-offs.) The generous view of that approach was that it made for an exceptionally public audition—an illusion of transparency for a show premised on the notion that facts belong to everyone. And the guest-hosted episodes were often delightful: Many of the hosts seemed not just happy, but giddy, to be there. They talked about what the show had meant to them, as viewers and fans. But the transparency, it seems, went only so far. The less obvious element of the guest-host process, as The Ringer’s Claire McNear reported this week, was that Richards, as Jeopardy!’s executive producer, was in a position to influence it—even as he had officially recused himself from it once he, too, was under consideration to replace Trebek. Again and again, in McNear’s reporting, the system that was presented as an embodiment of Jeopardy!’s values—facts, fairness, a meritocracy in miniature—is revealed to be the opposite...And so Jeopardy!, which will interrupt its own proceedings to correct a fact, failed to do basic research about the most elemental question before it. When it came to Richards, reporters did the work Sony itself should have done. The remaining second-string host, Bialik, has supported COVID-19 vaccines but also has a well-known history of vaccine skepticism. On the show, she will arbitrate scientific facts while having publicly doubted the workings of science. For another series, those disconnects might read as errors in casting. For Jeopardy!, they read as betrayals of confidence."

