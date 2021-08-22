Cancel
Westerly, RI

Tropical Storm Henri Makes Landfall In Westerly, Rhode Island

By CBSBoston.com Staff
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (CBS) – Tropical Storm Henri made landfall in Westerly, Rhode Island just after 12:15 p.m. on Sunday.

About 53,000 people were without power as of 10:15 p.m. Gov. Dan McKee said he asked National Grid to begin work on Sunday during the daylight hours in order to get a jump start on restoration efforts.

READ: Latest On Tropical Storm Henri

Anyone without power can call 1 (800) 465-1212.

President Joe Biden approved federal emergency funding for Rhode Island, New York and Connecticut.

“It will take us days to assess every part of the state to understand the extent of the damages,” McKee said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tPcst_0bZd1SMG00

Tropical Storm Henri made landfall in Westerly, Rhode Island just after noon on Sunday, August 22, 2021. (Image credit: National Weather Service)

Westerly’s Emergency Management Agency announced several road closures as the storm made landfall. Everyone in town was asked to shelter in place.

Hours later cars were still splashing through some flooded streets. Police had taken to escorting people through the high waters after it got dark.

The Newport, Jamestown, and Mt. Hope bridges were closed to all traffic for several hours, but opened with height restrictions around 1 p.m.

Officials said the state got somewhat lucky with the timing of Tropical Storm Henri as it approached Rhode Island during low tide, not high tide.

