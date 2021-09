ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Our Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week for Week 1 will be the Battle for Bogle. Southwest Roanoke County rivals in the Hidden Valley Titans and the Cave Spring Knights kick off Friday night at 7:00. Last year, the Knights ended a 9 game losing streak to the Titans winning 17-14. We focus on the Titans. This game is typically at the end of the of the season. But this year, the rivalry match up kicks off the season. The Titans finished with a 1-5 mark in the spring season. Hidden Valley is excited not only about playing Cave Spring but the season ahead.