Netflix removes listing that Tiger King 2 is "coming soon"
The listing on Netflix's Tiger King page that "Tiger King 2 coming soon" made headlines this weekend. But that notice has been taken down.www.primetimer.com
The listing on Netflix's Tiger King page that "Tiger King 2 coming soon" made headlines this weekend. But that notice has been taken down.www.primetimer.com
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.https://www.primetimer.com
Comments / 0