Nickolas Davatzes, who helped launch A&E Network and History Channel, dies at 79

Davatzes joined the newly formed A&E Networks as CEO in 1983, overseeing the launch of the signature A&E Network in 1984 and History Channel in 1995. He served as CEO of the parent company through 2005. “He set the standard for excellence in television programming, integrity in business and extraordinary leadership," said Abbe Raven, Davatzes' protege, who started the company as secretary and became his successor. "His drive and passion for quality programming led A&E and the History Channel to become leading brands, along with iconic programs such as Biography, in the U.S. and across the globe. Nick was responsible for creating and nurturing a culture of creativity and innovation.”