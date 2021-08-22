Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Nickolas Davatzes, who helped launch A&E Network and History Channel, dies at 79

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Davatzes joined the newly formed A&E Networks as CEO in 1983, overseeing the launch of the signature A&E Network in 1984 and History Channel in 1995. He served as CEO of the parent company through 2005. “He set the standard for excellence in television programming, integrity in business and extraordinary leadership," said Abbe Raven, Davatzes' protege, who started the company as secretary and became his successor. "His drive and passion for quality programming led A&E and the History Channel to become leading brands, along with iconic programs such as Biography, in the U.S. and across the globe. Nick was responsible for creating and nurturing a culture of creativity and innovation.”

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#A E Networks#The History Channel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's New Mystery Thriller Is Now Its No. 3 Most Popular Show

Netflix's latest whodunnit action thriller is winning over subscribers and possibly proving to be the streamer's newest hit. Hit & Run, an Israeli-American Netflix original that premiered on the platform on Friday, Aug. 6, has skyrocketed to the top of the streaming charts, quickly surpassing other popular titles on the platform.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You Have This TV Provider, Prepare to Lose Your Favorite Channels Next Week

Both cable and satellite television can cost a pretty penny these days, causing many Americans to turn their back on TV providers and stick to streaming services in recent years. But cable and satellite's main selling point is that they offer hundreds of live television channels that streaming services do not, and that's still a draw for viewers willing to pay some hefty costs. Unfortunately, that perk is now at risk for certain subscribers. Read on to find out which television provider may be forced to drop over 100 channels next week.
TV Seriesthestreamable.com

Pluto TV Adds Six New Streaming Linear Channels

Pluto TV has launched six new streaming linear channels to its ever-increasing lineup. With these new channels, Pluto TV users will have free, 24/7 access to happenings in the sleepy town of Mayberry, North Carolina, the most mysterious crime cases from across the pond, threats of bank robberies, and other happenings in the Wild West, and more.:
TV & VideosETOnline.com

How to Stream TV for Free on Roku

Here's a fact: You don't need to pay a monthly fee to stream great shows and movies on your TV, thanks to Roku. For the uninitiated, Roku is an easy-to-use, digital streaming platform that features just about every subscription streaming service available, including Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Paramount+, HBO Max and many more. There are also a number of apps filled with television shows and movies you can watch for free. The selection includes classic television (Star Trek, Degrassi) and modern television (CSI, Survivor, Black-ish), plus plenty of great movies, such as The Matrix, Terminator 2: Judgement Day and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. You can even catch some free Roku originals, such as The Demi Lovato Show.
TV & VideosDecider

How Has a Low-Budget Clip Show Swallowed up MTV?

Earlier this month, MTV, the station that pretty much revolutionized pop culture, celebrated 40 years on air by… Airing a marathon of Generation Z’s answer to America’s Funniest Home Videos, Ridiculousness. In fact, the network didn’t even bother acknowledging such a milestone, a sorry state of affairs which once again suggests its schedule is now run entirely free of any human input.
TV Seriessolzyatthemovies.com

Netflix: Coming and Leaving in September 2021

Netflix announced the list of movies, television series, and specials that are coming and leaving the streaming service in September 2021. Baki Hanma continues his quest to become the most powerful fighter and prepares for his battle with the strongest creature in the world — his father. Bangkok Breaking —...
TV Showstvtechnology.com

OneStream TV Launches Free TV, Movie Aggregation Site

NEW YORK—Tech startup OneStream TV has launched a streaming aggregation site to allow consumers to use a single platform to discover thousands of free movies and TV shows that are normally scattered across many streaming apps. The platform is available for free to everyone at onestreamtv.com, and no subscription or...
NFLmartechseries.com

Curiosity Stream and Curiosity Channel To Launch on fuboTV

Curiosity Inc., the leading global factual media company, and fuboTV Inc , the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced a multi-year distribution partnership. Through the agreement, the linear channel, Curiosity Channel, will launch today for fuboTV viewers in the U.S., and the Curiosity Stream VOD service will roll out for viewers in both the US and Canada in the coming weeks.
Video Gameschatsports.com

Danny Lopez Joins Galaxy Racer As Chief Content Officer

Dubai-based esports organisation Galaxy Racer has hired Danny Lopez, formerly of Guild Esports, as its new Chief Content Officer. Lopez arrives at Galaxy Racer with a wealth of senior-level experience in esports, as well as a nomination for ‘Esports Creative Of The Year’ at the 2021 Esports Awards. He will immediately take charge of the organisation’s content strategy and brand.
TV ShowsSFGate

Vizio Adding Discovery Plus, BET Plus to Smart TV Streaming Lineup

Discovery Plus, the recently launched non-fiction streaming service, will be available on Vizio SmartCast by September. BET Plus, which offers thousands of hours of movies, TV shows, stage plays and more from Black creators, will be coming to SmartCast on Aug. 4. More from Variety. Discovery Plus to Premiere Provocative...
Businessthestreamable.com

HBO Max, Moët Hennessy Brands Join in New Multibrand Partnership Deal

HBO Max is going all-in on home entertaining with a new collaboration with Moët Hennessy to enhance the at-home streaming experience. In this new multi-brand partnership, Max Originals will be paired with Moët Hennessy brands. The partnership began in June with the release of In the Heights on HBO Max....
BusinessTwice

Exclusive Interview: Almo Celebrates Its 75th Anniversary

Starting a business is easy – staying in business for 75 years is a whole other ball game. Over the past 75 years, Almo Corporation has grown from a mom and pop startup into the largest independent distributor of appliances, consumer electronics, professional Audio/Video equipment, furniture and housewares in the United States.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Deadline

Roku Adding 23 Originals, Including Quibi Alum ‘Mapleworth Murders’, As Roku Channel Tops Free Streaming Outlets In June Nielsen Data

Roku will add 23 series on Friday to its free streaming outlet the Roku Channel, including former Quibi shows like Emmy-nominated comedy The Mapleworth Murders. The announcement of the new arrivals came with new Nielsen data showing the channel was No. 6 in terms of household reach among all streaming services. Along with 18 other titles from the trove of Quibi shows acquired from the defunct mobile streaming outlet in January, Roku will also premiere three other new originals. They include Eye Candy, a Josh Groban-hosted edible-creations competition show; Squeaky Clean, a Leslie Jordan cleaning competition; and What Happens in Hollywood, a...
Video Gamesthefocus.news

Is Pokimane leaving Twitch? Gamer announces hiatus during LoL stream

Imane Anys, better known by her online alias Pokimane, announced during a League of Legends livestream yesterday that “[this] might be my last stream”. Is Pokimane leaving Twitch temporarily, or is she leaving for good?. Is Pokimane leaving Twitch?. During a League of Legends (LoL) livestream yesterday, Moroccan-Canadian Internet personality...

Comments / 0

Community Policy