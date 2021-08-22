I'm going to get in the gate, and watch the melee. First time for

Rapper Swings revealed the story of why he suddenly went to the emergency room. On August 17, Swings revealed on his personal Instagram, "Yesterday, I did a sun tan for a long time. They say it's hard to endure 15 minutes at maximum, but I was stubborn and did it for 25 minutes. At first, I didn't know. At 11 o'clock at night, both of my eyes turned red. No pain symptoms." He continued, "I woke up at around 5:50AM. Both of my eyes hurt so badly. It was my first time feeling this kind of pain, and nothing changed no matter how many times I washed my face. It felt as if iron powders went inside my eyes for over 5 hours. I came to the emergency room. They sprayed some liquid thing in my eyes, and the pain miraculously disappeared."