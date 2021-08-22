I'm going to get in the gate, and watch the melee. First time for
Mobile tickets, first time for scanning by RHINO, first time for long time ticket holders having a few beers and trying to log into their account with poor wifi in vicinity of Lane. I envision the throngs log jammed at the gate, RHINO with no contingencies, Enter Sandman starts to play, and the crowd gets angrier and angrier. Maybe those in the throng bring some pitch, dip in their spurtles, light them and storm the gates. And, we don't even have a moat. 😁👀🤣virginiatech.sportswar.com
